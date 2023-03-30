Defined Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Defined Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Biogen by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 10.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

BIIB traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $272.80. 204,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,622. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.22. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

