Defined Wealth Management LLC Has $829,000 Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIXD. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.86. The company had a trading volume of 441,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,505. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $49.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $44.24.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

