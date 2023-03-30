Defined Wealth Management LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,437,914 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.46. The company has a market cap of $94.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

