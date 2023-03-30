Decred Price Reaches $20.36 (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.36 or 0.00072216 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Decred has a market cap of $302.19 million and $1.32 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00148652 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00040360 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00040249 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000196 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000630 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,840,744 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

