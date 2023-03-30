Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Takes $5.42 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 3.0% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $137.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.71. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

