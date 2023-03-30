Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Purchases 3,642 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,884 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.5% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $146.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.06.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,641,340 shares of company stock worth $2,488,588,588 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

