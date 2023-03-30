Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $359.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $342.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

