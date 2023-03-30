Dawn Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.50 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00002565 BTC on popular exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $54.14 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

