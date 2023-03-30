DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $29.84 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $29,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.06.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.3 %

CVS Health stock opened at $74.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $107.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

