DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,887,075 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.05.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $335.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

