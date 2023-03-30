Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) is Long Walk Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Long Walk Management LP lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 145.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the quarter. Datadog makes up 10.4% of Long Walk Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Long Walk Management LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Datadog by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.93.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $4,716,446.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,325,264.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $4,716,446.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $13,325,264.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $6,233,517.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,517,255.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 562,140 shares of company stock valued at $41,618,118. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,540,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,239. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.54. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $159.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

