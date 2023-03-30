Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.38

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 475229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DANOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Danone from €60.00 ($64.52) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Danone from €70.00 ($75.27) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danone from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Danone from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56.

About Danone

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe; North America; China, North Asia & Oceania; and Rest of the World. The company was founded on February 2, 1899 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Articles

