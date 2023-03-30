Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Trims Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for 1.9% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in McKesson by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McKesson Stock Down 0.6 %

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $2.14 on Thursday, reaching $355.02. The stock had a trading volume of 325,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,321. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $357.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.40. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $298.69 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

