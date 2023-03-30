Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 705 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $380.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $357.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.63. The stock has a market cap of $174.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $473.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

