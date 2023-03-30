Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 620 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,696,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $244.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,643. The firm has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $296.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.73.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.