Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 2,574 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,329 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,138,318. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.08.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

