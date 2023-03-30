CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Trading Down 4.3%

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.25. 572,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,976,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. CTI BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 5,105.50% and a negative net margin of 172.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $508,944.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,021 shares of company stock worth $1,783,243. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 43.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

