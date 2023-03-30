Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Gap Up to $15.94

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.94, but opened at $16.70. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 79,280 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $876.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $175,639.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $56,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $175,639.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 149,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,448,000 after acquiring an additional 106,043 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,474,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,099,000 after acquiring an additional 530,446 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,332,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 126,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $2,570,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

