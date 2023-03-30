CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Short Interest Update

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the February 28th total of 165,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CRA International Price Performance

Shares of CRAI stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.35. The stock had a trading volume of 63,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,754. CRA International has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $128.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.37.

CRA International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.37%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

In other news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $111,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 29.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 49.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRAI. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on CRA International from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on CRA International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

