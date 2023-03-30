Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €45.50 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) received a €45.50 ($48.92) price objective from analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.71) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($49.46) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($68.82) price target on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) price target on Covestro in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ETR 1COV traded up €0.10 ($0.11) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €36.95 ($39.73). The stock had a trading volume of 727,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.39. Covestro has a 1-year low of €27.69 ($29.77) and a 1-year high of €49.53 ($53.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.07.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.