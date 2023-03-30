Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Short Interest Update

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,600 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the February 28th total of 605,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cosmos Health Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Cosmos Health stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,752. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. Cosmos Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get Cosmos Health alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosmos Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COSM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cosmos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Cosmos Health in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cosmos Health in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Cosmos Health in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000.

Cosmos Health Company Profile

Cosmos Health, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the importation, exportation, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It is also involved in the research and development of its business units, and acquisition of pharmaceutical companies. The firm offers over-the-counter drugs, branded and generic medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.