Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.94

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.94 and traded as high as $1.53. Cortexyme shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 377,530 shares trading hands.
Cortexyme Stock Up 2.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $46.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Cortexyme during the third quarter worth $252,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 27.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 115,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 29,961 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cortexyme in the third quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cortexyme in the second quarter valued at about $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.
About Cortexyme
Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.
