Cormark Boosts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$26.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Cormark from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ERO. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.50.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Ero Copper stock traded down C$0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 154,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,513. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.66. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$10.54 and a 1 year high of C$25.40.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$158.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.50 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 21.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.7734434 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.