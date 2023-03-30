Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Raised to $2,800.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 56.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Shares of CNSWF stock traded up $8.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,794.41. The stock had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 906. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,733.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1,583.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.53 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $1,280.00 and a 1-year high of $1,850.16.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

