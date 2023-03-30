ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Lowered to $115.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.62.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of COP opened at $99.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.09. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

