Connable Office Inc. Sells 488 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,875,000 after acquiring an additional 736,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,808,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Timken by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,089,000 after buying an additional 19,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Timken by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,167,000 after acquiring an additional 52,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Timken by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Timken Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE TKR traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.42. The stock had a trading volume of 92,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The Timken Company has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $89.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.95.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

See Also

