Connable Office Inc. Sells 441 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,959,000 after buying an additional 273,932 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 343,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,427,000 after purchasing an additional 233,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.94. 231,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.83. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $219.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

