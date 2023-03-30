Connable Office Inc. Sells 21,189 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,189 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

EFA traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,310,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,921,934. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.47. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $75.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

