Connable Office Inc. Makes New $921,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEMG. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.84. 5,261,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,137,475. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The firm has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

