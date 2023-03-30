Connable Office Inc. Increases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 749.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,572,000 after acquiring an additional 551,932 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 17.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,744,000 after buying an additional 260,537 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 6,802.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 158,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,468,000 after buying an additional 156,241 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth approximately $40,643,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 13.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,171,000 after buying an additional 130,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $310.93. 254,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,163. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.46 and its 200 day moving average is $298.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.80.

Insider Activity

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

