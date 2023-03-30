Connable Office Inc. Increases Stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider J Randall Data sold 28,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $1,953,249.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,242,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SPXC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.29. The stock had a trading volume of 27,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,923. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,033,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $78.30.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.