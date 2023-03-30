Connable Office Inc. Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 20.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at $210,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UCBI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

United Community Banks Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of UCBI traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.88. 179,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,164. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average of $34.03.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.50 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

