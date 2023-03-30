Connable Office Inc. Has $228,000 Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,233,000 after acquiring an additional 114,397 shares in the last quarter. Icahn Carl C grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 5,103,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,139,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,284,000 after acquiring an additional 129,214 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,766,000 after acquiring an additional 129,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,152,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,405,000 after acquiring an additional 32,650 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWX. TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southwest Gas Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 238,785 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.89 per share, with a total value of $14,300,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,483,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,951,842.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 55,154 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $3,364,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,520,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,756,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 238,785 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.89 per share, with a total value of $14,300,833.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,483,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,951,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 3,236,622 shares of company stock valued at $194,582,985 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWX stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.33. 249,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.17. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.75 and a one year high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.41). Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.11%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

