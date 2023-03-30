Connable Office Inc. Buys 332 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after acquiring an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,284,000 after acquiring an additional 422,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,701,000 after acquiring an additional 374,834 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cabot by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,010,000 after buying an additional 331,479 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cabot in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cabot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Cabot Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CBT traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $75.60. The stock had a trading volume of 51,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.93. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $83.74.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.24 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cabot’s payout ratio is 24.26%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

