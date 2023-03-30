Conflux (CFX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $670.31 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Conflux has a market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $670.31 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001474 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,658,326,898 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

