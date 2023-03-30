Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Community Financial from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Community Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Community Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

TCFC stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24. Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Community Financial Announces Dividend

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Community Financial had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 31.78%. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Financial will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.00%.

Institutional Trading of Community Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCFC. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Financial by 129.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 101,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 57,364 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Community Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $574,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Community Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Community Financial by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

Further Reading

