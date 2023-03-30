Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st.

Commercial Metals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Commercial Metals has a payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Shares of CMC opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $7,216,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,952,289.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Commercial Metals by 7,166.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

