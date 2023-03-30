Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA) Short Interest Down 15.3% in March

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the February 28th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 199,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Coliseum Acquisition by 106.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 59,983 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Coliseum Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,910,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,160,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 45,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,276. Coliseum Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

