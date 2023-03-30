Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of UTF traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,794. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $29.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $284,000.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
