Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of UTF traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,794. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $29.49.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $284,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.