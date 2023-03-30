CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of CML Microsystems (LON:CML – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

CML Microsystems stock opened at GBX 525 ($6.45) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £83.16 million, a PE ratio of 3,750.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 536.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 472.65. CML Microsystems has a 52 week low of GBX 332.25 ($4.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 596 ($7.32).

In other CML Microsystems news, insider Geoff Barnes bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 577 ($7.09) per share, with a total value of £28,850 ($35,446.62). In other CML Microsystems news, insider Geoff Barnes bought 5,000 shares of CML Microsystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 577 ($7.09) per share, for a total transaction of £28,850 ($35,446.62). Also, insider Christopher Arthur Gurry sold 5,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 565 ($6.94), for a total transaction of £31,803.85 ($39,075.87). Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.

