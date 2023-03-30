CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Down 67.9% in March

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CLPS Incorporation

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CLPS Incorporation stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) by 172.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,675 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of CLPS Incorporation worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLPS Incorporation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLPS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. 12,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,797. CLPS Incorporation has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

CLPS, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance, and financial sectors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

