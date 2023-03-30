Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the February 28th total of 55,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Clipper Realty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clipper Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 73.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 216.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 113.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Stock Performance

Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement

Clipper Realty stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.80. 9,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,685. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $9.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.57%.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

