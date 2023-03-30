Clarus Securities Begins Coverage on BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF)

Clarus Securities began coverage on shares of BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMFGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BZAM Ltd. engages in the production, cultivation, processing, and distribution of cannabis and related products. Its products include cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis. The company was founded by Scott Skinner and Jeannette VanderMarel in 2012 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

