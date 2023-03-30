Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Citizens Stock Performance

Shares of CIA stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. Citizens has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $177.43 million, a PE ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Citizens by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Citizens in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

Further Reading

