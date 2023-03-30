Citigroup Cuts Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $12.50

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.22.

NYSE:F opened at $12.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 43,624.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,666,000 after acquiring an additional 44,867,359 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 861.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,534,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

