Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,381 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 41,709 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,859,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,227,439. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $210.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $56.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

