Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) PT Raised to $50.00

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cimpress in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Cimpress Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $42.05 on Monday. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $67.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Cimpress

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane bought 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.24 per share, for a total transaction of $421,398.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane acquired 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.24 per share, for a total transaction of $421,398.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 120,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,118.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert S. Keane acquired 23,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.59 per share, for a total transaction of $884,793.42. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,650.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 65,885 shares of company stock worth $2,474,215 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

See Also

