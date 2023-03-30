CIBC Boosts Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$2,450.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$2,407.32 to C$2,450.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.23% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,250.00 to C$2,650.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2,687.50.

Constellation Software Price Performance

Shares of CSU stock traded up C$47.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2,480.46. The stock had a trading volume of 22,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,389. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$1,783.98 and a one year high of C$2,518.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2,347.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2,141.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.71, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

