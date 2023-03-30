Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Down 88.5% in March

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Performance

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,920. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.26. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CHYHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 415.00 to 460.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 455.00 to 475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $492.50.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company engaged in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes and Health & Nutrition. The Food Cultures & Enzymes segment is focused on producing and selling the cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

