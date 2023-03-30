Chiron Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 712,138 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,308,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Splunk by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Splunk by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 142,574 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its position in Splunk by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 36,786 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its position in Splunk by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 18,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPLK traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.90. 435,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,696. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $150.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.03. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Several analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Splunk to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

